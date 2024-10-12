Styria: Is the state missing out on warm money?

According to the Neos, the extent to which Styria is lagging behind in the expansion of child education and childcare services is demonstrated by a recent response to an inquiry by the federal government. Specifically, the Pinks wanted to know how the so-called 15a agreement on elementary education is being implemented in this country. The federal government provides the federal states with funds to create more childcare facilities. Opening hours are also to be extended at existing facilities and early language support - particularly for children with a migration background - is to be strengthened.