Styria: Is the state missing out on warm money?
The so-called 15a agreement on elementary education is currently causing a political exchange of blows in Styria: the Neos accuse the ÖVP of serious omissions, with 18 million euros at the center. The State Councillor for Education rejects the criticism.
According to the Neos, the extent to which Styria is lagging behind in the expansion of child education and childcare services is demonstrated by a recent response to an inquiry by the federal government. Specifically, the Pinks wanted to know how the so-called 15a agreement on elementary education is being implemented in this country. The federal government provides the federal states with funds to create more childcare facilities. Opening hours are also to be extended at existing facilities and early language support - particularly for children with a migration background - is to be strengthened.
Lower Austria as a model pupil
While Lower Austria, for example, collects all of the money, Styria - according to the opposition party's accusation - would "once again oversleep the expansion": "The answer to the question shows that the Styrian state government has left around 18 million euros for the year 2023/2024. That is 57 percent of the funding provided," rages Styrian Neos leader Niko Swatek.
State Education Councillor Werner Amon (ÖVP) is not taking the criticism lying down. The "entire sum would indeed be collected", as he emphasized to the "Krone" newspaper. "The funds mentioned have already been reserved for specific projects. However, invoicing is delayed, as payment is only made once the measures have been implemented and the final project accounts have been checked," argues Amon.
