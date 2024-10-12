St. Pölten wants to ban e-scooters from the city center

The municipal council therefore passed a resolution calling on the federal government to abolish this equation in the StVO. Only the ÖVP abstained. "The offender should already have been driving slowly. Even an amendment would not have stopped him," City Councillor Florian Krumböck is certain. He also points out other problems that could arise from the separation of e-scooters and bicycles. "E-scooters would no longer be allowed to ride on cycle paths, but would have to be on the road. That all needs to be clarified legally," says Krumböck.