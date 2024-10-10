Siegrid Wolf had 107 million euros paid out to her

More than 110 million euros from Wolf

The sole shareholder ASW Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH, which is backed by the ASW Private Foundation from Wolf's circle, is said to have decided on the profit distribution. "Despite all the adversity, the company has been able to position itself profitably, has an equity ratio of 45% and has never had to take out bank loans, not least thanks to the backing of the owner," Managing Director Florian Mayrhofer emphasized to the newspaper.