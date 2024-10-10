Test report calls for greater acceptance of wind power

Laying the foundations for wind power expansion

It would also be important to create broader acceptance for wind power, emphasizes the LRH, which sees Munderfing, which operates a wind farm with six wind turbines, as a positive example here. However: "Due to the high economic risks, the operation of a wind farm cannot be a municipality's core business," emphasized Hoscher. But it can create the legal, regional planning and, above all, socio-political foundations for the expansion of wind power.