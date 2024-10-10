Tennis star Rafael Nadal ends his career

His list of successes is long. Nadal has won 92 tournaments, including 22 Grand Slam titles. Only Novak Djokovic (24) was more successful. Spain's national hero finished five seasons (2008, 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019) at the top of the world rankings. In total, the Real Madrid fan spent 209 weeks at the top of the world rankings. Nadal also won Olympic gold twice, in the singles in Beijing in 2008 and in the doubles in Rio with Marc Lopez in 2016. Now one of the most glorious careers is coming to an end ...