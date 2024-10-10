One of the greatest
Tennis star Rafael Nadal ends his career
One of the all-time greats is leaving the tennis stage: superstar Rafael Nadal is ending his active career after the current season. The Spaniard made the announcement in an emotional video message.
"I'm here to tell you that I'm retiring from professional tennis," said the 38-year-old. "The reality is that it's been difficult for a few years, especially the last two years." The clay court king has repeatedly struggled with injuries.
"Difficult decision"
It was "obviously a difficult decision", Nadal explained. "One that took me some time. In this life, everything has a beginning and an end."
His last appearance
The tennis legend will celebrate his farewell at the final round of the Davis Cup in Malaga in November. "I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup, where I will represent my country," Nadal announced proudly. "I'm super, super happy about all the things I've been able to experience."
His list of successes is long. Nadal has won 92 tournaments, including 22 Grand Slam titles. Only Novak Djokovic (24) was more successful. Spain's national hero finished five seasons (2008, 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019) at the top of the world rankings. In total, the Real Madrid fan spent 209 weeks at the top of the world rankings. Nadal also won Olympic gold twice, in the singles in Beijing in 2008 and in the doubles in Rio with Marc Lopez in 2016. Now one of the most glorious careers is coming to an end ...
Rafael NADAL (ESP/38 years):
Born: June 3, 1986 in Manacor, Mallorca
Height: 1.85 m
Left-handed, two-handed backhand
Shoes and clothing: Nike
Racket: Babolat
Professional since 2001
Coach: Carlos Moya
Current ATP ranking: 158.
Career prize money: 134.95 million USD
ATP titles: 92 (including Majors)
Grand Slam tournament wins (22, only Novak Djokovic/24 has more): French Open (14/record winner) 2005-2008, 2010-2014, 2017-2020, 2022 US Open (4) 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019 Wimbledon (2) 2008, 2010 Australian Open (2) 2009, 2022
Special features: 7th player to win all 4 major tournaments; only player with more than ten triumphs at a major tournament. First player to triumph five times en suite at Roland Garros.
Olympic Games: Singles gold 2008 Beijing, doubles gold 2016 Rio de Janeiro
Karriere-Matches: 1080:227-Siege
Career matches on clay: 484:51 wins
Career matches at the French Open: 112:4 wins
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
