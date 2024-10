These fosterlings are looking for a new home

Isra (5) has everyone wrapped around her finger with her friendly, cuddly nature. This lovely dog hasn't known much in her life so far and is therefore unsure in new situations. However, she is very open and easy to work with. Isra has a fine character and is looking for a person who can give her security and show her the world calmly. She would like a home with a large, securely fenced property where she can pursue her breed-specific tasks.