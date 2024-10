Flesh-eating pine tree “ate” a small dog

The days are getting shorter and shorter, the fog is rolling in - and the spooky festival of Halloween, which is also becoming increasingly popular here in Lower Austria, is just around the corner. There is no other explanation for the fact that an unknown person has now placed a scary dummy on Ternitz's local mountain, the Gössing. At a height of around twelve meters, walkers discovered a dog skeleton in an autumnal treetop of the 28-meter-high natural monument. It is, of course, made of plastic and therefore not a case for the authorities. And the fact that the giant tree is also a so-called meat-eater pine underlines the joking nature of the action. For close observers of the local fauna, the creepy find is nevertheless a surprise: "I wonder above all how the prankster made it to these lofty heights in the first place," says one amused observer.