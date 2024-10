Bloatware bomber with Leica camera in the test

Xiaomi markets its top budget model, the Xiaomi 14T Pro, as a photo smartphone for those who don't want to spend four-figure sums on a device with a Leica camera. Compared to the Xiaomi 14 models that were launched in spring and cost between 1100 and 1500 euros (RRP), 900 euros may indeed seem cheaper. However, you have to make some compromises compared to the models already available. You can find out what these are and which device we would recommend instead in our full test report.