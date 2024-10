Faded: Gardening company has to file for bankruptcy

The young company - it was only registered in January 2022 - said it had recently suffered from the generally difficult economic situation and in particular from the market situation in the construction industry. As a horticulturalist, you can usually only become active shortly before the construction site is completed, but many property developers currently lack the money at this time. This is why JoMa Gartenbau GmbH from Sierning has had to cope with considerable losses on major projects in Vienna and Linz.