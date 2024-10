Fußach are stronger than ever before

Hardly anyone had SC Fußach on their radar when discussing possible promotion to the elite league before the season. And rightly so, because the team from Fußach, who play in one of the most beautiful stadiums in Vorarlberg amateur soccer, have so far been unable to keep up with their luxurious venue in sporting terms. The club, which is based in the Müß stadium, was therefore looking for new approaches and found a coach in Bernhard Erkinger in the summer of 2023 who was willing to go along with them.