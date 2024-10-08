Tourism in Vorarlberg – quo vadis?

In tourism, adapting to climate change and reducing bureaucracy are seen as particular challenges. "The framework conditions must be adapted to the changing times - both by the federal government and the state of Vorarlberg. The challenges we face are well known, but they are more pressing than ever. We need a rethink in many areas, especially in management," emphasized Markus Kegele, Chairman of the Tourism and Leisure Industry Division of the Vorarlberg Chamber of Commerce, on the opening day. The action week is intended to help people exchange ideas and learn from each other.