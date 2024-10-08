Future conference
Tourism in Vorarlberg – quo vadis?
The Vorarlberg Tourism Week kicked off on Monday at the Festspielhaus Bregenz: an industry is trying to rethink itself.
What should and can the future of local tourism look like? Since Monday, a wide variety of players in Vorarlberg's hospitality and accommodation industry have been dealing with this important question. The Tourism Week kicked off on Monday at the Bregenz Festival Hall. Every day until the weekend, visitors will be dealing with a different core topic.
Fundamentally, however, the main focus is on the areas of ecological responsibility, digitalization, climate change, education and training and networking within the industry.
In tourism, adapting to climate change and reducing bureaucracy are seen as particular challenges. "The framework conditions must be adapted to the changing times - both by the federal government and the state of Vorarlberg. The challenges we face are well known, but they are more pressing than ever. We need a rethink in many areas, especially in management," emphasized Markus Kegele, Chairman of the Tourism and Leisure Industry Division of the Vorarlberg Chamber of Commerce, on the opening day. The action week is intended to help people exchange ideas and learn from each other.
Workplace in tourism
Tourism also plays an important role as an employer. After all, 13,000 people are employed in the industry and 890 young people are currently being trained in the four training centers. Opening speaker and strategist Maximilian Lude also took a close look at what is needed and where things are lacking. His findings are encouraging: "Vorarlberg tourism is already on the right track."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
