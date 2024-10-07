Club World Cup with Salzburg: now there’s an “emergency meeting”

FIFA, which does not yet want to provide any information on the bonuses, would need correspondingly high revenues for this. These are to come primarily from TV rights. According to the New York Times, the world governing body had already negotiated a global streaming contract with Apple to broadcast the tournament. However, this contract, valued at around one billion dollars, was not concluded. As a result, FIFA put the media rights for the 2025 tournament in the USA and the 2029 Club World Cup, each with 32 teams and 63 matches, out to tender individually just a few weeks ago.