“All-day offers must be expanded”

But they're not compulsory?

No, that's not legally possible. This summer, 3,000 children attended these courses. That's a pretty decent figure for the second year. However, I also see that the parents of those children who urgently need the German course are not following suit. These are mothers and fathers who would rather spend nine weeks on vacation at home. That's not fair to the children. And that's why I'm also in favor of a change in federal law that would make it compulsory for exceptional pupils to attend the summer German courses for at least two weeks.