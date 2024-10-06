First rezoning
Hallein man gives up his building land
A Hallein landowner should have paid 1260 euros a year for his undeveloped land. Now he has had his building land rededicated as grassland because he does not want to pay the tax and cannot build anyway. An unusual but, from the city's point of view, advisable step.
Building land is expensive and in high demand. For one Hallein resident, that didn't matter. He owns undeveloped building land, just over 600 square meters on the Dürrnberg. The problem: it is located in the red zone, so building on it is actually out of the question. Nevertheless, he was supposed to pay a fee of 1260 euros per year for vacant building land. "Not with me!", thought the owner and had the plot rezoned.
He doesn't want to pay the provisioning fee, doesn't need the building land because he can't build and we comply with his wish by rezoning the land.
Alexander Stangassinger, Stadtchef von Hallein (SPÖ)
Bild: Tschepp Markus
"It was his wish to rededicate"
Mayor Alexander Stangassinger says: "The owner applied for the rezoning at his own request. He doesn't want to pay the tax, doesn't need the building land because he can't build there and we are complying with his wish by rezoning the land." From the point of view of the local planner, Christian Salmhofer, the new dedication is to be recommended.
Only a few property owners pay
The levy that the owner did not want to pay is a provision levy for undeveloped residential land. This has been collected annually by the municipality since 2023. Specifically, 143 plots of land in Hallein are undeveloped, 67 of which fall under the levy guidelines. The city has only received the provision levy from 18 plots so far. Depending on the size, between 1260 and 5040 euros per year are due. There has not yet been a rezoning.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.