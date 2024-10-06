Hallein man gives up his building land

Only a few property owners pay

The levy that the owner did not want to pay is a provision levy for undeveloped residential land. This has been collected annually by the municipality since 2023. Specifically, 143 plots of land in Hallein are undeveloped, 67 of which fall under the levy guidelines. The city has only received the provision levy from 18 plots so far. Depending on the size, between 1260 and 5040 euros per year are due. There has not yet been a rezoning.