ÖAMTC driving technique
Learning through experience
Confident right from the start: With the driving safety training courses and the motorcycle perfection ride, driving license newcomers start their mobile future safely.
Since the introduction of multi-phase training for driving licenses in 2003, ÖAMTC Fahrtechnik has trained around 800,000 participants in driving safety training. For the B driving license, this must be completed three to nine months, for the A driving license two to twelve months after obtaining the license. At ÖAMTC Fahrtechnik, the motto is "learning through experience". Everyone drives themselves, there is no just watching.
"Our driving technique centers have state-of-the-art technical facilities and the highest safety precautions. Highly trained instructors pass on tips and tricks."
Martin Studener, Geschäftsführer ÖAMTC Fahrtechnik
Bild: Gmach
Car driving safety training
The car driving safety training course lasts one day and, in addition to correct driving behavior in critical situations, also includes a group discussion with a traffic psychologist. Thanks to the extensive grounds with large shelters, driving maneuvers are practiced at local speed. Challenging driving situations are simulated with automated watering systems, skid pads and computer-controlled water obstacles. Emergency braking maneuvers, correct evasive action, cornering and correct behavior in the event of a skidding car are practiced repeatedly and perfected with constant feedback from the trained instructors via radio. If you don't have your own car, you can hire one from the modern fleet.
Vacation dates
Take advantage of the fall vacations to complete your driving safety training for the A or B license and/or the motorcycle perfection ride! Book your appointment now HERE.
Motorcycle rider safety training
For young A-license holders, motorcycle rider safety training lasts one day, during which the traffic psychology units group discussion and hazard perception training are also completed. The two-wheeler centers have spacious tracks that allow the manoeuvres to be performed at a realistic speed. The grippy asphalt supports practical training content such as cornering technique, steering technique, various braking exercises and classic evasive maneuvers. All exercises and content are practiced at different speeds and with constant feedback from experienced motorcycle instructors.
Selected routes for the motorcycle perfection ride
From two months after the driving safety training, it is time to complete the motorcycle perfection ride. This is a guided motorcycle ride that the driving technique instructor conducts with a maximum of four participants. On selected motorcycle routes, the bikers receive tips and feedback via radio and continue to perfect their riding safety.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.