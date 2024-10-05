Learning through experience

Car driving safety training

The car driving safety training course lasts one day and, in addition to correct driving behavior in critical situations, also includes a group discussion with a traffic psychologist. Thanks to the extensive grounds with large shelters, driving maneuvers are practiced at local speed. Challenging driving situations are simulated with automated watering systems, skid pads and computer-controlled water obstacles. Emergency braking maneuvers, correct evasive action, cornering and correct behavior in the event of a skidding car are practiced repeatedly and perfected with constant feedback from the trained instructors via radio. If you don't have your own car, you can hire one from the modern fleet.