Biohacking: a risky path to “human 2.0”?

Imagine you could upgrade your body like a computer, double your mental performance and take your health into your own hands. This vision is driving biohackers worldwide who are looking for ways to optimize and augment the human body. From consuming coffee with energy-boosting additives such as coconut fat, to heat therapy in the sauna, which has been shown to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's, to implanted chips that enable contactless payments, the range is endless. But is it really as harmless as it seems at first glance?