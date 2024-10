Vitamin bomb with sugar: 6 myths about smoothies

A few strawberries here, grapes there, leftover spinach from lunch in the blender and activate the highest setting - in just a few seconds, the smoothie maker conjures up a vitamin bomb in your glass. Sounds so simple, but the reality is usually different. Due to a lack of time, a lack of enthusiasm for washing up and a shortage of suitable food, it's easy to reach for the supermarket shelves. There, various suppliers outdo each other with even better, even more effective and even healthier smoothies. But do the pithy slogans of Good Choice, Innocent or Pome deliver what they promise? Krone+ took a look at eleven different smoothies: