Which coalition? “Three is more difficult than two”
The elections to the National Council are over, the big surprise has failed to materialize. What do the Viennese think of the result? Which coalition do they want? krone.tv asked.
"Not so great" is how Moritz N. sees the election result. The 20-year-old student would have liked to see a different party at the top. And a pensioner agrees with him, she finds the election result "very sad", especially for the younger generation. Ina H. is also disillusioned. She admits that the result was predictable. Nevertheless, the clarity with which the FPÖ won was disappointing. The 21-year-old is hoping for "a three-way coalition between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS." - A sweet coalition.
76-year-old Hans, on the other hand, is very satisfied with the election results. He thinks just under 29% for the FPÖ is good, but it could have been even more: "It was still a bit too little." For him, the "only ones who stand up for the people." He is particularly convinced by party leader Herbert Kickl: "If he says 'People's Chancellor', then I can only stand behind him." Michaela H. gets "scared and anxious" when she thinks about the future. Her hopes are pinned on the coalition negotiations, which could possibly end "without too much trouble" - i.e. without the FPÖ. A coalition with the Greens would be ideal for her, as climate protection is an important issue for the 51-year-old. "It hasn't been an issue for anyone except the Greens."
Gerald B. advises the FPÖ leader to exercise restraint. "If he's smart", he should form a coalition with the ÖVP and "keep a low profile". Viktor, a 25-year-old student, also thinks that the blue party should be given the task of forming a government, as anything else would be "against the people". Pensioner Annemarie Z. is more inclined towards a three-party coalition, which she would "actually prefer". 77-year-old Ms Ibert would like to see a comeback of red-black. Nobody should try to "play first fiddle" for reasons of power. Because the red-black majority in parliament would be too small, the pensioner is more likely to see a three-party coalition. For example, with the NEOS as "better support for the ÖVP", even if she would prefer the Greens as partners.
"The ÖVP and SPÖ are extremely far apart," admits a gentleman in Vienna-Hietzing. He is also betting on a three-party coalition - with all the difficulties that entails. Because a coalition of "three parties is even more difficult than with two". He is practising patience: the exploratory talks will "certainly be a long story". And: "I don't think anything will come out before two or three months."
Without specifically referring to parties, Philipp N. would like to see more stability, the People's Party's election slogan: "We need to prove that Austria is not what it has seemed in recent years. Also to the outside world." 79-year-old Josef K. summarizes: "Everyone has their opinion. We can't change it - the people have voted."
It is not just the parties, but also Federal President Van der Bellen's turn. The negotiating teams have been formed. Now it's time to wait and see.
Sarah Neururer & Balthasar Bachmair, krone.tv
