Which coalition? “Three is more difficult than two”

76-year-old Hans, on the other hand, is very satisfied with the election results. He thinks just under 29% for the FPÖ is good, but it could have been even more: "It was still a bit too little." For him, the "only ones who stand up for the people." He is particularly convinced by party leader Herbert Kickl: "If he says 'People's Chancellor', then I can only stand behind him." Michaela H. gets "scared and anxious" when she thinks about the future. Her hopes are pinned on the coalition negotiations, which could possibly end "without too much trouble" - i.e. without the FPÖ. A coalition with the Greens would be ideal for her, as climate protection is an important issue for the 51-year-old. "It hasn't been an issue for anyone except the Greens."