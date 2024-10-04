Sandra Krautwaschl
Greens ahead of state elections: “Want to be strengthened”
The Greens were among the big losers in the national elections. Is this also a threat in the state elections? Leading candidate Sandra Krautwaschl is combative: she wants to be strengthened (in 2019 she received twelve percent) - and defends the Greens' transport policy in Graz.
"Krone": Ms. Krautwaschl, have you already digested Sunday's result?
Sandra Krautwaschl : There's no need to sugarcoat it, it was a huge disappointment, you could feel it on election night. But what immediately put me in a positive mood was the huge sense of solidarity. And we know that: We are now dealing with Styrian issues. We are incredibly motivated.
The Greens have lost a lot in the cities, including Graz. What is your explanation for this?
Governments across Europe are being punished, that's one aspect. Right-wing populists are working with fears, which of course have a real background due to the crises. That harms us as a progressive, creative force. And then there was the tactical voting (votes for the SPÖ to prevent an FPÖ victory), but that didn't help anyway.
We have a huge opportunity to win something back in Styria.
Sandra Krautwaschl
Will the National Council election result change the Green campaign?
No, I don't think it's because of the content. We have been pursuing good policies for years. Social benefits are linked to inflation, emissions are falling, there is more transparency, for example through the abolition of official secrecy. This begs the question: Why weren't you elected then? That's the only accusation that can be made against us: We didn't communicate all this well enough to the people. But we have a huge opportunity to win something back in Styria.
About the person
- Born: 1971, grew up in Gleisdorf
- Family: married, three children
- Profession: Physiotherapist, author
- Function: Club leader of the Styrian Greens in the state parliament, top candidate
What makes you optimistic?
We have many solutions to offer that we have tried to promote over the years. But they have bounced off the "business as usual" conglomerate of the ÖVP and SPÖ - no matter how constructively and objectively we put forward arguments. We will make house calls, be on the streets, I will go on a district tour. We won't just put the idea of togetherness on posters, we will live it: Please come and see us, you may disagree with me, but I want to talk to you about my plans for Styria.
What will the Green campaign focus on?
Soil and environmental protection will unsurprisingly be a major topic. Space must be given back to nature. The second year of free kindergarten is also very important to me. Styria is lagging behind other federal states in this respect. The counter-argument is often that it is too expensive. Then we stop implementing one pointless concrete project after another. The B70 and B68 alone cost more than 100 million euros. We could at least finance ten free years of kindergarten. And we urgently need mandatory photovoltaics on large parking lots. That would increase acceptance of renewable energy and reduce land wastage.
It is often said that elections are decided in Graz. The transport policy of Deputy Mayor Judith Schwentner is polarizing. Will this play a role in the provincial elections?
Transport policy is always polarizing. Judith Schwentner was elected partly because of her promise to distribute space in the city more fairly for all mobility participants, including pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users. But there will always be cars in Graz. Much of what is criticized - and the ÖVP knows this very well - was decided under Mayor Siegfried Nagl. We Greens are often so honest in our work that we don't defend ourselves enough against the lies and propaganda that are spread about us.
Will the government negotiations in Vienna have any influence on the regional elections?
I don't think so. They will probably only be taken seriously after November 24.
Do you want to be part of the next state government?
Whether in opposition or government, we have to be a strong climate voice in order to achieve something. That's what I'm running for over the next few weeks. I would love to shape things, but it's not an end in itself. We have also made a lot of progress from the opposition. But if we are strengthened in the election, I am ready for anything.
