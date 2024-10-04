Greens ahead of state elections: “Want to be strengthened”

It is often said that elections are decided in Graz. The transport policy of Deputy Mayor Judith Schwentner is polarizing. Will this play a role in the provincial elections?

Transport policy is always polarizing. Judith Schwentner was elected partly because of her promise to distribute space in the city more fairly for all mobility participants, including pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users. But there will always be cars in Graz. Much of what is criticized - and the ÖVP knows this very well - was decided under Mayor Siegfried Nagl. We Greens are often so honest in our work that we don't defend ourselves enough against the lies and propaganda that are spread about us.