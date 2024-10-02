Tim Walz and J.D. Vance faced off in a TV duel

Middle East also a topic in the US election campaign

In the context of the ongoing Israeli offensive against Hezbollah and Iranian retaliatory strikes, the Middle East conflict dominated the start of the debate. When asked about a possible pre-emptive strike by Israel against Iran, Vance signaled support for Israel's decision, while Walz criticized Trump for withdrawing from the nuclear agreement and said that Iran was closer to a nuclear weapon as a result. Vance defended Trump's foreign policy and repeatedly pointed out the time limit on his speech.