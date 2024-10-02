"Intense" conversation
Tim Walz and J.D. Vance faced off in a TV duel
The two US vice-presidential candidates Tim Walz and J.D. Vance met in a TV duel in New York on Tuesday evening. They engaged in a factual but intense exchange of blows.
The candidates discussed topics such as the crisis in the Middle East, immigration, taxes, climate change and energy. What is likely to be the only debate before the election on November 5 was characterized by political differences, but personal attacks were largely absent.
Middle East also a topic in the US election campaign
In the context of the ongoing Israeli offensive against Hezbollah and Iranian retaliatory strikes, the Middle East conflict dominated the start of the debate. When asked about a possible pre-emptive strike by Israel against Iran, Vance signaled support for Israel's decision, while Walz criticized Trump for withdrawing from the nuclear agreement and said that Iran was closer to a nuclear weapon as a result. Vance defended Trump's foreign policy and repeatedly pointed out the time limit on his speech.
No personal attacks
Despite their previous rivalry, the candidates largely refrained from personal attacks and instead directed their criticism at Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Vance asked why Harris had not taken more effective action on inflation and immigration during her time in office, while Walz accused Trump of blocking a bipartisan border security bill.
Other topics of discussion included immigration, gun violence and abortion rights. Walz sharply criticized Trump for appointing judges who overturned Roe v. Wade, while Vance spoke out against a national ban on abortion. Trump made parallel comments on social media, clarifying that he would oppose such a ban.
Vance presented himself as friendly and optimistic during the debate, speaking in favor of increased energy production in the US and explaining Trump's trade policy.
Walz is better received by voters
Prior to the debate, a poll showed that Vance was viewed negatively by 51 percent of voters, while Walz was viewed favorably by 44 percent. Political analysts point out that vice presidential debates are rarely decisive, but small shifts in opinion could be significant in this election year as Trump and Harris are tied in swing states.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
