Mysterious blade missiles: Hezbollah in turmoil

The car remained virtually undamaged on the outside: Only a cross-shaped crack in the windshield reveals that an Israeli projectile was fired at a member of Hezbollah, who is now receiving medical treatment outside the car with severe bleeding. A look at the driver's seat, however, reveals severe damage to the interior. The steering wheel looks as if it has been sawn in two. There are no signs of an explosion. What kind of weapon hit Beirut? The consequences of the attack are similar to those of US drone strikes on top al-Qaeda terrorists, in which missiles tipped with knives are said to have been used. Krone+ goes in search of clues.