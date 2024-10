Speculation after video: Iniesta about to retire?

Iniesta has been without a club since his contract with Emirates Club in the United Arab Emirates ended on July 1. He previously played for Vissel Kobe in Japan. In the 2010 World Cup final in South Africa, he scored the decisive goal in extra time to beat the Netherlands 1-0. Iniesta was also a two-time European champion with Spain. He won numerous national and international titles with Barcelona, including nine championships and four Champions League triumphs.