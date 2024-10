This man of the heart is a man of the blue light

Fabian Buchacher (33) lives in Kirchbach im Gailtal and is now not only an emergency paramedic with the Red Cross and a part-time air rescuer, he is also involved as a fire department commander and with the mountain rescue service! "It's all a matter of planning," says the new father, explaining how he manages to juggle all of these roles. "When we're needed, we're there - we just love doing it!"