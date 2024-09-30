Wallner: “We don’t want a situation like in Vienna”

The proximity to the church and a prayer or two from a Christian Socialist in the run-up to the regional elections could perhaps be quite helpful when canvassing for votes, as the ÖVP apparently does not see it as God-given that its top candidate, Governor Markus Wallner, will be at the top of the list on October 13: "There are two options: Instability with a light sailor at the head of our country or a clear government mandate with Markus Wallner as captain," Dietmar Wetz was extremely caustic.