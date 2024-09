The world’s thinnest foldable smartphone put to the test

Honor has installed the very latest hardware in its Magic V3 and has equipped the foldable smartphone with a third-generation Snapdragon 8 processor with up to 3.3 gigahertz clock speed and eight cores. The RAM is also generous at twelve gigabytes. A 50-megapixel camera with optical image stabilization, wide-angle and periscope zoom lens is also available, as is 512 gigabytes of storage space. There are also two OLED displays - a rigid 6.43-inch display for everyday use on the outside of the device and a 7.92-inch flexible folding display that turns the smartphone into a tablet when unfolded. However, the test showed that despite its powerful hardware, the Magic V3 is not without its weaknesses.