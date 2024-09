“I’m just glad I’m still alive”

His pacemaker was only recently replaced. "Sometimes it gets better, sometimes worse," is how Gerhard "Gerd" Steinkogler sums up his state of health. A donor kidney was found in 2011, and he has also had a stroke and heart surgery. "Injections here, injections there, that used to be the norm. I'm glad I'm still alive, I can go for walks, I watch Austria from time to time."