What have you done to deserve this, Ms. Swarovski?

Style is her life, and everything is stylish at the "Krone" interview in London-Kensington. The location, the materials, the colors, the light. Nadja Swarovski recommended photographer Nick Harvey for this. "He photographed my wedding in Innsbruck," she explains. She chose the location very deliberately, and not just because she has lived in London since 2000. "Design has always been essential in my work, in the art world as well as at Swarovski and now in the fashion industry. I am convinced that it has the power to improve life on this planet." The creative director of a British fashion label wears a coral red silk blouse with black jeans and pumps, and a long gold necklace designed by a friend with her initials and the birthstones of her three children. "My talisman," she says, "so I always have my family with me."