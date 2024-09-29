No money from funds
Which secondary residents are looking through their fingers
After the flood, those affected could fall over for disaster relief. In special cases or areas, this is even fixed. At the end of the week, the framework conditions for this were determined in Lower Austria. The "Krone" asked around in the badly affected Klosterneuburg - and knows the guidelines.
For Lower Austrian main residents, the eligibility for aid from the disaster fund had been known for some time. However, this was not the case for secondary residents: it was only at the end of the week that Lower Austria's responsible bodies also laid the cornerstones for disaster aid for this severely affected group.
Regulations for secondary residents
Buildings that are only suitable for a short stay, such as garden and bathing huts, are not eligible for aid. "Properties on land with a dedication, such as allotment gardens or campsites, are also excluded," says the regional building authority.
In particular, secondary residents with houses on stilts and vacation homes, such as the hundreds in Klosterneuburg alone in Strandbad, Strombad, Schwarzer Au or on Pionierinsel (see picture above), etc., are very likely to be left out in the cold - as are most secondary residents in similar situations throughout the country.
Hundreds of people affected in Klosterneuburg
More than 400 cases of damage have now been reported to the municipality of Klosterneuburg, explains Mayor Christoph Kaufmann. The damage commissions have been working in the municipality since Monday, September 23. The municipal damage hotline had already started recording reported cases a week earlier. According to the head of the municipality, lessons have been learned from the 2013 disaster.
In any case, Kaufmann clearly emphasizes that priority is given to main residents: "We still have people who have no heating because everything there is still under water!" He estimates that the damage assessment will take weeks, perhaps even months. He also emphasizes that the damage commissions in the municipalities are only tasked with recording the cases and that the assessment is not carried out on site.
We have people who have no heating because everything is still under water. And they must be helped first!
Bürgermeister Christoph Kaufmann
However, city boss Kaufmann estimates that areas that would regularly be under water anyway will not receive any disaster aid. "You only build on stilts in flood areas. It would only be logical if the usual water damage that you otherwise have to put up with is not covered by the disaster fund," says the mayor, referring to the state.
Secondary residents can hope here
Owners of houses that are licensed and used as residential buildings can hope to receive disaster funds. Electricity, water and sewer connections or wells and cesspools indicate residential status.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.