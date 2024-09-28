Vorteilswelt
Another lawsuit!

Things are getting tighter for Sean Combs ahead of his trial

28.09.2024 09:14

The arrested rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs (54) is facing more lawsuits. A woman from Florida filed a civil lawsuit against the musician for sexual abuse in New York on Friday. Over several years, Combs put her under pressure and coerced her into non-consensual acts, US media quoted from the statement of claim.

According to the statement, the woman, who according to her lawyers does not wish to be named, was drugged and suffered injuries, including a bite wound. Sexual encounters were also filmed without her consent.

Tied up and abused
It was the second complaint against Combs this week. On Tuesday, a woman in New York made allegations against the rapper and one of his employees. They include rape, forced oral sex and the creation of video recordings of the brutal incident, which were later published by Combs and sold as pornography.

Crying earlier this week, the woman described what was done to her by P. Diddy. (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Rodin)
Crying earlier this week, the woman described what was done to her by P. Diddy.
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Rodin)

The incident took place in New York in 2001. The then 25-year-old woman claims in the statement of claim that she was lured to Combs' studio under a pretext. There she lost consciousness after consuming a drink presumably laced with drugs. She was tied up and then brutally abused by both men.

"More victims will come forward"
A team of lawyers in Houston (US state of Texas) announced the prospect of further lawsuits. They are representing more than 50 women and men, the law firm announced. "I expect that many more victims will come forward," said lawyer Tony Buzbee in a statement obtained by Deutsche Presse-Agentur. They plan to announce more details next week.

Combs ("Bad Boy for Life", "I'll Be Missing You") was arrested in New York last week. The federal prosecutors' indictment against the rapper alleges that Combs abused, threatened and coerced women for decades to fulfill his sexual desires and then remained silent so as not to damage his reputation.

Combs pleaded not guilty
The rapper pleaded not guilty. If found guilty on some or all counts, he faces life imprisonment. His lawyers failed with their request to have Combs released from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on a million-dollar bail.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

