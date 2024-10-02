Worried about child
Child always has “bruises”
Readers ask, experts answer on the most pressing health issues. Laura K. (39): "My eight-year-old son often has bruises, especially on his shins. They obviously don't hurt him (much). However, my husband and I are wondering whether this is normal. Please give us your advice."
Prim. Prof. DDr. Peter Voitl, MBA, specialist in pediatrics:
Active children will always suffer the odd bruise or bruise - caused by a bump, blow, bruise or contusion, for example. These are things that can happen at any time during play. A bruise is caused by blood leaking into the connective or muscle tissue or into a joint. The affected area is usually also swollen. The child experiences varying degrees of pain, especially when touched or moved.
As a rule, there is no need to worry about the child if the pain is mild and therefore no need to consult a doctor. There are also a number of things you can do at home: for example, cold applications (cool pack, icing spray, etc.) have a pain-relieving effect and reduce swelling in the affected area. A vinegar poultice is also helpful: simply mix 2/3 water and 1/3 vinegar, moisten a cloth in it and place it on the bruise.
And of course, loving care is very important, especially for younger children! If the pain persists or is very severe, you should take your child to a doctor. This is because bruising can also be a superficial sign of a torn ligament, joint capsule injury or similar.
An immediate visit to the doctor would be necessary if the child also vomits or falls unconscious. This could be a concussion, internal injuries are also conceivable. In the case of frequent bruising without previous accidents or joint bleeding, a blood test should be carried out.
