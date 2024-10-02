Child always has “bruises”

As a rule, there is no need to worry about the child if the pain is mild and therefore no need to consult a doctor. There are also a number of things you can do at home: for example, cold applications (cool pack, icing spray, etc.) have a pain-relieving effect and reduce swelling in the affected area. A vinegar poultice is also helpful: simply mix 2/3 water and 1/3 vinegar, moisten a cloth in it and place it on the bruise.