Increasing need for help
The hidden worries of single parents
Just take a look at how often the St. Elisabeth Foundation's advice line in Vienna rings: this year, single parents in particular have already sought help 2,540 times, around 1,000 more than last year. In addition to financial hardship, it is often about surprising worries that would be quite easy to solve politically.
One of the surprises that emerges from the figures from the advice center of the Archdiocese of Vienna concerns the very definition of "single parent": around 40 percent of women seeking help - the proportion of single fathers is still negligible - are single parents in the classic sense. However, the St. Elisabeth Foundation speaks of a high number of "unreported cases": for many women, the partner is not available, for example due to work-related absence. If they are included, almost 80 percent of consultations are for single mothers.
Months without money due to applications left lying around
Unsurprisingly, rising prices and housing costs are making life particularly difficult for single parents. For many of them, life is simply "no longer affordable", warns the foundation. This also contributes to growing psychological stress. However, a look at the details shows that tweaking the political parameters could bring some relief: The faster processing of applications alone could save single parents months without income.
There are not enough kindergarten places or part-time jobs that are family-friendly. The lack of integration also contributes to this.
Anna Millauer, Leiterin der Beratungsstelle der St. Elisabeth-Stiftung
Bild: St. Elisabeth-Stiftung
Vicious circle of kindergarten places
Many women long for the independence of their own income and often fail because of the vicious circle: without a job, there is no right to a nursery place, but without a secure nursery place, there is no job or AMS training. In the low-wage sector in particular, working hours in the mornings, evenings and weekends make it difficult to reconcile offers with family commitments. Finally, looking after children during the vacations also ties many single parents to their homes.
The helpers are also running out of money
The St. Elisabeth Foundation helps where it can, but it is finding it increasingly difficult. Due to the high demand, it takes up to six weeks to get a personal consultation. Increasing the number of staff is out of the question, as donations are dwindling, even though they are tax-deductible. The distribution of baby packages has already had to be stopped completely, and vouchers for food and other basic necessities can only be given out in exceptional cases.
However, the archdiocese is still holding on to its Sunday breakfast for single parents in Vienna on the first Sunday of every month. The dates have already been confirmed until December. For a maximum contribution of four euros per child (toddlers and siblings two euros, registration required), childminders look after the child while single parents are invited to have breakfast to "clear their heads for good conversation" at least once.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.