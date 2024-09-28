The hidden worries of single parents

The helpers are also running out of money

The St. Elisabeth Foundation helps where it can, but it is finding it increasingly difficult. Due to the high demand, it takes up to six weeks to get a personal consultation. Increasing the number of staff is out of the question, as donations are dwindling, even though they are tax-deductible. The distribution of baby packages has already had to be stopped completely, and vouchers for food and other basic necessities can only be given out in exceptional cases.