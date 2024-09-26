Alpine driver angry
Pierre Gasly grumbles: “I was sacrificed”
Frustration was high after Pierre Gasly had to settle for 17th place at the Singapore Grand Prix. "I was sacrificed," the Frenchman grumbled to his team after the race.
"I was left behind on the track to block the others and help Esteban catch up," Gasly was convinced after the Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
Left in the lurch
The 28-year-old was only called into the pits on lap 39 - nine laps after his team-mate Esteban Ocon. "I was surprised to be left on the sidelines like that. I obviously didn't get off to the best start, but I fought my way back. I think we were three or four seconds behind Esteban. And then I was left out for 15 or 20 laps while everyone was overtaking me left and right," Gasly grumbled.
The season is generally not going to plan. With eight points to his name, Gasly is only 15th in the drivers' championship, while his compatriot is three places behind him with five points.
"Forces us to come up with interesting strategies"
"Basically, we're just too slow, and that forces us to try out interesting strategies," Gasly analyzed as a result. "If you're five seconds off the pace in the last ten laps, that doesn't help much. But I understand that we are trying to help a car in a certain way because we are obviously not able to compete for the top 10 on pure pace."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
