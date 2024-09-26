Pierre Gasly grumbles: “I was sacrificed”

Left in the lurch

The 28-year-old was only called into the pits on lap 39 - nine laps after his team-mate Esteban Ocon. "I was surprised to be left on the sidelines like that. I obviously didn't get off to the best start, but I fought my way back. I think we were three or four seconds behind Esteban. And then I was left out for 15 or 20 laps while everyone was overtaking me left and right," Gasly grumbled.