Tips for dream curls
A mane like Klum after the summer? Here’s how!
Summer, sun, damaged hair? The joys of the warm season are often followed by hair disillusionment in the fall in the form of damaged curls. Expert Eniss Agrebi from the Viennese hairdressers reveals what you can do for a Heidi Klum-style mane.
Most women would like to have a mane like the stars. After the summer months, however, the dream of long, silky, shiny locks often looks dreary. This is because hair is often more stressed than usual, especially after a vacation and the summer heat.
Summer, sun - damaged hair!
Eniss Agrebi from the Viennese hairdressers gives valuable tips on how to care for summer-damaged hair and explains how to repair the damage and restore hair to health and shine.
The professional knows that there are many causes of hair damage in summer. Among other things, the sun's rays can dry out tresses, which can lead to hair breakage and loss of color. High temperatures also remove moisture from the hair. Salt water causes split ends and chlorinated water can make blonde hair suddenly appear greenish.
Wind and summer heat also damage the hair, and if we sweat a lot, the mane can also become dull and brittle. Frequent washing and summer hairstyles with rubber ringlets do the rest.
Intensive moisturizing care
Of course, it is advisable to take optimum care of your hair in summer - for example with hair products with UV and heat protection. But what to do when the rude awakening comes in the fall?
The professional advises intensive moisturizing care. This includes restorative and moisturizing masks as well as a regular protein treatment. Leave-in conditioners and overnight care products also make a decisive contribution to restoring the hair structure and keeping it healthy. Superfoods such as oatmeal are also ideal for hair care.
Away with a green or red cast
Color-preserving products with pigments in the same shade can help if chlorinated water has attacked the hair color. They can stabilize the hair color and minimize unwanted discoloration.
Hair that has been bleached by sunlight and may also have taken on unwanted yellow, orange or red tones can be restored to its former glory with targeted re-coloring and regular color refreshers. These help to neutralize the faded shades and restore the original color.
Stop by the hairdresser!
A healthy scalp is the basis for beautiful and strong hair. Various methods can help to keep the scalp in optimum condition. A scalp detox, for example, cleanses thoroughly by removing product deposits and impurities. A bonding treatment can also be helpful as it repairs and strengthens the hair's inner bonds.
And of course, a visit to the hairdresser after your vacation is particularly important - whether it's for a fresh haircut to remove dry ends, an intensive care treatment or a color refresh.
