Russians attack Kiev and announce frontline success

Drone attack on Kiev

The eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk is part of the Donbass. At the beginning of September, Russian President Vladimir Putin once again emphasized that the complete conquest of this region was a top priority. The capital Kiev was also targeted once again on Thursday. According to official information, around ten Russian combat drones were shot down. The falling debris damaged cars and caused fires, but these were extinguished, according to the Ukrainian Civil Defense. The air alert in Kiev lasted five and a half hours. In the Mykolaiv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, power plants were hit and there were partial power cuts.