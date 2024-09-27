Record number of applications for regional award

Record: 44 applications

This year's record number of 44 applications makes the award more popular than ever before. However, the projects from the districts of Imst and Landeck once again had to be screened for sustainability and non-profit status. Christian Linser, Chairman of the Regional Advisory Board, commented that it was not easy for the committee to select the "top ten", which will receive the highest amount of support to date, totaling €46,000.