Sponsorship award 2024
Record number of applications for regional award
The "Big 10" of the Sparkasse Imst Sponsorship Award 2024 were unveiled on Wednesday. Since 2016, the S-Privatstiftung has awarded over 300,000 euros to regional, sustainable projects.
Since its foundation in 1882, Sparkasse Imst has been committed to social, cultural and charitable institutions in the Tyrolean Oberland, and the "Sparkasse Imst Private Foundation Sponsorship Award" was launched in 2016.
Record: 44 applications
This year's record number of 44 applications makes the award more popular than ever before. However, the projects from the districts of Imst and Landeck once again had to be screened for sustainability and non-profit status. Christian Linser, Chairman of the Regional Advisory Board, commented that it was not easy for the committee to select the "top ten", which will receive the highest amount of support to date, totaling €46,000.
The tenor of the announcement of the visibly happy winners was that great initiatives had once again been submitted.
- Imsterberg municipality - outdoor nativity scene on the village square
- Imst social market - New store premises
- Fawn rescue Oberland - Fawn search before mowing
- Sozialsprengel Pitztal - "Barrier-free "Pitztal Mobil"
- Haiming secondary school - "MINT2Share" project
- ORGymnasium Zams - "Addictive substances" project
- Zams hospital - implementation of violence protection group
- Association Die Ötztalerin - "Virtual stage"
- Alpinarium Galtür - "KIDZ-PAZ-NOWn"
- BHAK/HAS Imst - AI project "haKImst"
8000 euros for the "winners", 3000 for tenth place.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
