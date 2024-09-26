Our election motto: “Thinking along instead of grumbling!”

"Krone": You advise artists on a daily basis. What is the mood like?

Serbest: We are already seeing increasing social and economic polarization, which is also reflected in the cultural sector. Rising admission and drink prices are making it difficult for many people to attend cultural events. Running costs such as rent, electricity and production resources are almost impossible for artists and cultural institutions to afford.

What should not happen after the election?

If the new government does not take targeted measures to promote culture and safeguard working conditions, we could see an impoverishment of the cultural landscape.