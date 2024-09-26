Drunk man attacks wife and daughter

Man pulled the handbrake and attacked his wife

Then the story started all over again: on the drive back to his home address, the 54-year-old became increasingly aggressive and finally insulted his wife and 15-year-old daughter. "A few moments before arriving at the home address, the woman turned the car around to drive to the police station to press charges," the police said. To prevent this, the drunk man suddenly pulled the handbrake and jumped out of the car. The man opened the car door to the driver's side and began to attack his wife. "She therefore called the police, whereupon the 54-year-old ran into the neighboring forest," says an officer.