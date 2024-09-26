Escape into the forest
Drunk man attacks wife and daughter
A 54-year-old man from the Wolfsberg district was completely drunk on Wednesday - a gauntlet began for his family.
Because her husband injured his face late on Wednesday afternoon, a woman from the Wolfsberg district called the emergency services. Apparently against the will of the drunken 54-year-old, who was behaving extremely aggressively when the emergency services arrived, which is why they called the police for assistance. When the police arrived, the man calmed down and agreed to be taken to Wolfsberg Regional Hospital. "After he was released from the LKH in the evening, he was picked up by his wife and daughter," it is reported.
Man pulled the handbrake and attacked his wife
Then the story started all over again: on the drive back to his home address, the 54-year-old became increasingly aggressive and finally insulted his wife and 15-year-old daughter. "A few moments before arriving at the home address, the woman turned the car around to drive to the police station to press charges," the police said. To prevent this, the drunk man suddenly pulled the handbrake and jumped out of the car. The man opened the car door to the driver's side and began to attack his wife. "She therefore called the police, whereupon the 54-year-old ran into the neighboring forest," says an officer.
Weapon seized
After the police arrived, the man from Wolfsberg returned and was questioned by the officers. "A weapon was seized at the home address. He was banned from entering and approaching the house and a temporary weapons ban was issued," said the police, who will also report the man to the police.
