Adler Kraft in the top three of the athletes’ poll

In the team ranking, the sailors Lara Vadlau/Lukas Mähr and the soccer teams of Sturm Graz and the ÖFB national team are in the "final". The Austrian sports journalists' association Sports Media Austria (SMA) conducts the election of the Sportsmen and Sportswomen of the Year among its members. The voting has already been completed and the top three in each of the various categories were published on Wednesday. The winners will be announced at the Lotterien Sporthilfe Gala in the Wiener Stadthalle on October 3 (8:15 pm/live ORF 1) and awarded the NIKI trophy named after Niki Lauda.