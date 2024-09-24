"As if I were only 40"
Biden jokes about his age during UN farewell speech
For months, speeches by the incumbent US President Joe Biden have been eagerly awaited. Not only because of possible world-changing statements, but often also in anticipation of another possible gaffe by the head of state. Now Biden has taken his leave of the United Nations stage with a major speech - including an amusing dig at himself.
I was first elected as a senator in 1972, Biden began his speech, only to immediately follow up with a wink at supposedly puzzled looks: "I know I look like I'm only 40 now, I know that," said the 81-year-old. "Today is the fourth time I have had the great honor of addressing this assembly as President of the United States," Biden continued.
Although it was his last address in this form to this audience, he had experienced a "remarkable part" of the history of the United Nations General Assembly. In the much-noticed speech, Biden looked back on his long political career and emphasized his achievements. He presented himself as statesmanlike throughout and completely free of mishaps.
"Because of everything I have already experienced, ..."
Despite the global crises, the US President called for more confidence and cohesion. Despite all the problems, such as wars, the climate crisis, deeply divided societies and threatened democracies, "but because of everything I've been through and everything we've done over the decades, I have hope," he affirmed.
In the same breath, he cited the Vietnam War, apartheid in South Africa and the terror of September 11, 2001 as successful examples that the international community had confronted together.
Biden calls for more commitment
Nevertheless, he also expressed major concerns - in particular, he warned against a further escalation of the conflict between Israel and the Islamist terrorist militia Hezbollah: "An all-out war is in nobody's interest," he urged, urging a diplomatic solution, which was still possible.
Particularly with regard to the bloody civil war in Sudan, Biden saw the international community as having a role to play. "The world must stop arming the generals, it must speak with one voice and tell them to stop tearing their country apart." This is "one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world", warned the 81-year-old.
"There is nothing that is beyond our capabilities"
But he also had words of warning for Ukraine. He called on the international community not to give up its support for Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia. "We must not tire. We cannot look away and we will not give up our support for Ukraine."
Biden also called on the states to work together. "My comrades-in-arms, there is nothing beyond our capabilities if we work together: Let us work together!" Together we are stronger than alone.
