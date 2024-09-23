Couple sold stolen baby carriages on the internet

Sold throughout Austria

In the course of the investigation, it was finally established that the stolen goods were sold and sent to almost every province in Austria (with the exception of Burgenland and Vorarlberg) as well as to Bavaria and Berlin. The potential buyers often traveled long distances of several hundred kilometers. The 23-year-old always had excuses as to why he could not produce an invoice or invented stories for the sale. The man confessed and stated that the baby carriages were stolen by a 36-year-old German, although the 36-year-old did not confess to the German police. The 23-year-old and his 28-year-old wife will be reported to the responsible public prosecutor's office once the investigation has been completed.