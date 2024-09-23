42 pieces
Couple sold stolen baby carriages on the internet
They were "successful" throughout Germany, selling at least 42 brand-new baby carriages on various platforms. The problem: the goods had been stolen in Germany. Now the police have convicted a Romanian couple (23 and 28 years old) from Schärding.
Thanks to extensive investigations by the Schärding police in close cooperation with the Bad Griesbach im Rottal police (Bavaria/Germany), a total of three people have been identified who stole baby carriages and accessories in their original packaging and sold them via various internet platforms in Austria and Germany.
A 23-year-old man from Schärding offered at least 42 stolen goods for sale on the internet between 2021 and 2024. The loss is likely to be in the five-figure range.
Company reported the theft
The whole thing came to light when a managing director of one of the companies involved reported the theft of several baby carriages from a warehouse in Germany at the beginning of March 2024. The investigation led to the 23-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife from Schärding. During a house search, further stolen baby carriages in their original packaging were seized.
Sold throughout Austria
In the course of the investigation, it was finally established that the stolen goods were sold and sent to almost every province in Austria (with the exception of Burgenland and Vorarlberg) as well as to Bavaria and Berlin. The potential buyers often traveled long distances of several hundred kilometers. The 23-year-old always had excuses as to why he could not produce an invoice or invented stories for the sale. The man confessed and stated that the baby carriages were stolen by a 36-year-old German, although the 36-year-old did not confess to the German police. The 23-year-old and his 28-year-old wife will be reported to the responsible public prosecutor's office once the investigation has been completed.
