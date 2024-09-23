"The eurozone is heading for stagnation," said Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank - the sponsor of the survey. Gross domestic product (GDP) in the 20 eurozone countries rose by 0.2 percent in the spring, which was not as strong as the 0.3 percent recorded at the beginning of the year. Economists at the European Central Bank recently lowered their outlook for GDP growth in the current year slightly to 0.8%.