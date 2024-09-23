Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Eurozone in trouble

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
23.09.2024 10:39

According to a business survey, the eurozone economy contracted in September for the first time in seven months. The decline is thus even greater than had been expected in the sector.

comment0 Kommentare

The Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 48.9 points from 51.0 points in August, according to the financial services provider S&P Global on Monday. The barometer, in which managers assess business conditions, is an early indicator for the economy that is closely watched on the financial markets. It only signals growth at values above 50.

Economists surveyed by the Reuters news agency had expected a fall to 50.5 points, which would have kept the barometer above the growth threshold.

According to S& P Global, the number one drag on growth was once again industry. Here, the 18th consecutive decline in production was the sharpest since the beginning of the year. The service sector cooled noticeably and reported only a mini increase with the weakest expansion since February. Following the Olympic-induced upturn in August, France again recorded a decline in growth.

Germany the problem child
It was followed by Germany, where economic output in September shrank as much as it last did in February, according to the survey. In the other countries covered by the survey, economic output increased again, albeit at the lowest rate since January.

Germany is currently producing much less than before:

"The eurozone is heading for stagnation," said Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank - the sponsor of the survey. Gross domestic product (GDP) in the 20 eurozone countries rose by 0.2 percent in the spring, which was not as strong as the 0.3 percent recorded at the beginning of the year. Economists at the European Central Bank recently lowered their outlook for GDP growth in the current year slightly to 0.8%.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf