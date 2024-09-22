Vorteilswelt
ÖFB coach shares the excitement

Before the World Cup final: “Japan like Barça under Guardiola”

Nachrichten
22.09.2024 15:36

Showtime! It's all about the coronation! In the night from Sunday to Monday (11pm, live on ORF Sport+), North Korea and Japan will clash in the final of the U20 Women's World Cup in Bogota. The two teams that Austria lost to at the premiere. 

Austria's U20 women, who lost 2-0 to Japan at the end of their group, lost 5-2 to North Korea in the round of 16, potentially eliminating them from their World Cup debut in Colombia against the eventual world champions. How does the red-white-red team boss Markus Hackl see the starting position in the battle for the World Cup throne? "Japan are clearly better footballers, extremely confident on the ball. It's almost reminiscent of FC Barcelona under Pep Guardiola. On the other hand, North Korea is stronger athletically," says the successful coach, who was allowed to sign many autographs at the Day of Sport on Vienna's Heldenplatz, in the "Krone" talk.

U20 and neo-U19 team boss Markus Hackl. (Bild: ÖFB/Jasmin Walter)
U20 and neo-U19 team boss Markus Hackl.
(Bild: ÖFB/Jasmin Walter)

Hackl also knew, of course, that women's soccer is a state program in the North Korean Kim regime. His preference? "I hope Japan win the title." This final duel already took place in March at the U20 Asian Championship in Uzbekistan, where the two-time world champions North Korea triumphed 2:1 after a 0:1 draw. Incidentally, the USA beat Holland 2:1 after extra time in the World Cup bronze medal match.

Japan was the most difficult opponent for the ÖFB girls led by Hannah Fankhauser. (Bild: ÖFB/Jasmin Walter)
Japan was the most difficult opponent for the ÖFB girls led by Hannah Fankhauser.
(Bild: ÖFB/Jasmin Walter)

What's next for Hackl? After the successful World Cup premiere and after four years as "co" of senior team boss Irene Fuhrmann, the 46-year-old will take over the U19 women with immediate effect. The first training course is scheduled for October 21. "I am very happy about the new task and the trust the ÖFB has placed in me. Above all, I would like to thank Irene, at whose side I was able to gain countless valuable and formative experiences over four years. Like the European Championship in England." But now he is also looking forward to leading a team on his own. Like in Colombia recently.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

