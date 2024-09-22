Before the World Cup final: “Japan like Barça under Guardiola”

What's next for Hackl? After the successful World Cup premiere and after four years as "co" of senior team boss Irene Fuhrmann, the 46-year-old will take over the U19 women with immediate effect. The first training course is scheduled for October 21. "I am very happy about the new task and the trust the ÖFB has placed in me. Above all, I would like to thank Irene, at whose side I was able to gain countless valuable and formative experiences over four years. Like the European Championship in England." But now he is also looking forward to leading a team on his own. Like in Colombia recently.