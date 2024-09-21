Floods in Hungary
Budapest: Floods have reached the steps of the parliament
In Hungary's capital Budapest, flood waters have reached a ten-year high following the storm "Boris". The floodwater reached the steps of the parliament, which is located directly on the river, on Saturday, but then began to recede again.
The Hungarians still have a few "difficult days" ahead of them in which "the flood must be controlled", said Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The flooding is now continuing along the Danube and several tributaries. On Friday, warning level 2 on a three-level scale was also issued around the area of the Paks nuclear power plant, which is located south of Budapest on the banks of the Danube. The water authority and the power plant staff are constantly monitoring the condition of the dams and sluices in the affected section. However, the water is not expected to enter the nuclear power plant site.
A week ago, the storm "Boris" caused devastating floods in Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, Romania and other countries in Central and Eastern Europe with torrential rainfall. At least 24 people lost their lives in the flooded areas.
Flood protection was also reinforced around the strategically important oil refinery in Százhalombatta. The gas and electricity companies in the affected areas informed the population that there may be temporary shutdowns. Operations could only be resumed once the network infrastructure has been checked.
