Budapest: Floods have reached the steps of the parliament

The Hungarians still have a few "difficult days" ahead of them in which "the flood must be controlled", said Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The flooding is now continuing along the Danube and several tributaries. On Friday, warning level 2 on a three-level scale was also issued around the area of the Paks nuclear power plant, which is located south of Budapest on the banks of the Danube. The water authority and the power plant staff are constantly monitoring the condition of the dams and sluices in the affected section. However, the water is not expected to enter the nuclear power plant site.