Aurora: A pop evening in the pagan north

Only loyal fans and indie snoopers remember Aurora in Austria. She first appeared as a teenager at the always lovingly curated Acoustic Lakeside in Carinthia in 2015, and a year later she graced the much too short-lived Out Of The Woods Festival in Wiesen in Burgenland, which has almost been played to death in the meantime. Admittedly, the quirky Norwegian was still at the very beginning of her career, but her immense talent and otherness were already recognizable in those early days. Eight years later, she returns to Austria for her very first Vienna concert and has long since become an international heavyweight. The fact that the Gasometer Hall has been completely sold out for months reminds us once again that Vienna urgently needs an adequate event venue in the 8,000 to 10,000 spectator segment between the size of the Stadthalle and the Gasometer.

