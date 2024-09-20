Agreement reached after all
After stop from Vienna: new police building in Trieben fixed
After the terrible murder case in February 2023, the green light has now been given for the construction of a new police station in Trieben in Upper Styria. After a blockade, the Procurator Fiscal released the money and the planned start of construction is in spring 2025!
After the fatal shooting of the Trieben police commander from a colleague's pistol, it was immediately clear to the municipality and the Ministry of the Interior that the officers could not continue to work at the scene of the tragedy in the long term and that a move to a new building was needed. The Ennstal Wohnbaugruppe (ENW) already had a site in the town center for a new building, including construction plans, and intensive negotiations between the federal government as tenant and ENW as landlord also led to success. But then the Ministry of Finance put a spanner in the works.
The combination of the negotiated rental price and the operating costs exceeded a permitted maximum amount - as a result, the Procurator Fiscal did not release the necessary budget funds.
After the "Steirerkrone" report a month ago, however, things started to move. The federal government and the "Ennstaler" apparently sat down at the negotiating table again and reached an agreement. And so the Ministry of Finance gave its sanction for the new police station in Trieben after all!
I am delighted that a solution has now been found in the interests of the officers and the people of Trieben!
New police station to go into operation in 2026
"In the meantime, the provincial police directorate has also received written confirmation of the lease," confirms police spokesman Heimo Kohlbacher. Construction of the building is set to begin in spring 2025, and the police officers will be able to move into the new office a year later. This is also good news for the provincial police directorate, which has been driving the project forward from the outset.
SPÖ Member of Parliament Michaela Grubesa, who had criticized the project delay via the "Krone" newspaper, is relieved: "I am very pleased that a solution has now been found in the interests of the officers and the population!"
