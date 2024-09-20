After stop from Vienna: new police building in Trieben fixed

After the fatal shooting of the Trieben police commander from a colleague's pistol, it was immediately clear to the municipality and the Ministry of the Interior that the officers could not continue to work at the scene of the tragedy in the long term and that a move to a new building was needed. The Ennstal Wohnbaugruppe (ENW) already had a site in the town center for a new building, including construction plans, and intensive negotiations between the federal government as tenant and ENW as landlord also led to success. But then the Ministry of Finance put a spanner in the works.