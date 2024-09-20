He is really happy for the players. "This will certainly be a great memory for them," said Hütter. For him too, of course, as he had been working towards this moment for a long time, having previously played six matches in the "premier class" with Austria Salzburg 30 years ago. "It was the first game and our first win, I'll never forget it," emphasized the ex-Frankfurt coach. Just hearing the Champions League anthem from the coaching bench was a great feeling. The result made it even better. "I'm happy for the team, for our fans and for the club."