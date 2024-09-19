8500 people leave the church in the “Holy Land” of Tyrol

38 million euros in income from church contributions

The Diocese of Innsbruck has no information on whether the resignations had anything to do with the church contributions, which are unpopular with many. However, it is pointed out that the church contribution is "an indispensable component to enable the work of the diocese in the interests of Catholics". The Diocese of Innsbruck collected around 38 million euros in church contributions last year, while the Archdiocese of Salzburg collected a total of 54 million euros. Archbishop Franz Lackner thanks the contributors, "who make the work of the church possible and, especially with the possible earmarking, promote concrete concerns of the heart".