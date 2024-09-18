Custody dispute
Brad Pitt gets support from Amal Clooney!
In the midst of his ongoing custody battle with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has now received unexpected support: Amal Clooney, the respected human rights lawyer and wife of his longtime friend George Clooney, has reportedly offered Pitt help in restoring contact with his children.
Pitt and George Clooney have been friends for decades, and during a meeting at the Hotel Cipriani in Venice at the film festival, where Pitt's girlfriend Ines de Ramon and Amal Clooney were also present, Pitt confided in his friend. The actor is suffering greatly from the lack of contact with his children, especially the three eldest, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, who became estranged from him after Jolie made serious allegations against him in 2016.
"Pitt confided in Clooney"
"Pitt has confided in George Clooney about his divorce drama," an insider told Woman's Day. George Clooney told his wife about the situation, and Amal Clooney is apparently willing to assist her longtime boyfriend with her legal expertise - albeit in an unofficial capacity. "Amal has to be careful not to jeopardize her own work, but she's willing to offer legal support to one of George's oldest friends," the source continued.
Shiloh put his name down
For Pitt, the loss of contact with his children is extremely stressful. It was particularly painful when his biological daughter Shiloh, 18, legally changed her surname to "Jolie" in May, demonstrating her loyalty to her mother. The younger twins Vivienne and Knox, 16, also live mainly with Jolie, although Pitt is still allowed to visit them under the current custody agreement.
Pitt is now hoping that Amal Clooney's legal advice can help him improve his relationship with his children and heal the emotional wounds of the past. Even though Clooney is not officially involved in the case, her support could be a valuable help to Pitt during this difficult time.
