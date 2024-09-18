Brad Pitt gets support from Amal Clooney!

Pitt and George Clooney have been friends for decades, and during a meeting at the Hotel Cipriani in Venice at the film festival, where Pitt's girlfriend Ines de Ramon and Amal Clooney were also present, Pitt confided in his friend. The actor is suffering greatly from the lack of contact with his children, especially the three eldest, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, who became estranged from him after Jolie made serious allegations against him in 2016.