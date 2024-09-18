After the shooting match
Bayern’s Kompany got emotional when asked this question
Bayern celebrated a 9:2 scoring feast against Zagreb in their Champions League opener. Afterwards, coach Vincent Kompany became emotional during a question at the press conference, even sharing his life story.
A journalist wanted to know from the Belgian what he thought of the fact that many people think Bayern are much bigger than him. In other words: the German record champions are a size too big for him.
Kompany had to smile at first: he thinks "nothing at all" of that and doesn't really want to say any more about it. "But I'll do it in a quick way, just to demonstrate something," said Kompany.
"What were my chances?"
"I was born in the northern district of Brussels, my father was a refugee from Congo. What were my chances of ever setting foot in the Premier League and winning anything there as a player, or playing for the national team? If you look at the probability and the chances I had of that happening, it would probably have been 0.00 percent. And now I'm a coach," said the Belgian.
You always have to ask yourself whether you stop believing in yourself just because other people say so. Do you stop believing in what you can achieve because you know that the chances are very slim? "The mentality has to be to keep going. And if you fail in the end, then you fail. But you get better every time, that's extremely important," says Kompany.
"I don't really take it personally"
I really don't take it personally that a lot is written about him online. But there's always the question of whether you should stop because of what other people think and say. I say no. We should encourage people to be successful, to overcome boundaries and to achieve something," Kompany concluded his monologue. Only to then smile and apologize because he "shouldn't have answered so long". "Sorry, guys," he said in the direction of the reporters.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
