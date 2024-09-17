Westliga double becomes a tough job for St. Johann

"Two games in 48 hours is a crime," world coach Jürgen Klopp once said. After a match on Friday, rivals Manchester City had to play again on Sunday. An extreme strain on the bodies of the stars, even if they earn millions of euros for their work. Things are very different in the Western League. Apart from the financial aspects, the players usually also have a bread-and-butter job. And yet this week, the aforementioned case has arisen. Bischofshofen is affected.