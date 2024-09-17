Puch and Grödig win
Westliga double becomes a tough job for St. Johann
Bischofshofen face a double pack of games within 48 hours in the Westliga. It starts on Wednesday with a home game against Hohenems. Two supplements already took place on Tuesday in the Salzburg League: Grödig won the derby at home against Anif 5:1, Puch won 4:0 in Neumarkt, with Eyüp Erdogan scoring three goals.
"Two games in 48 hours is a crime," world coach Jürgen Klopp once said. After a match on Friday, rivals Manchester City had to play again on Sunday. An extreme strain on the bodies of the stars, even if they earn millions of euros for their work. Things are very different in the Western League. Apart from the financial aspects, the players usually also have a bread-and-butter job. And yet this week, the aforementioned case has arisen. Bischofshofen is affected.
Following the weather-related cancellation on Friday, the home game against Hohenems will be rescheduled for Wednesday (18:30). The Pongau team will face Altach Juniors next Friday (19:30). After a journey of several hours. Nevertheless, BSK are fighting back. Both games will be played with full focus and double the personnel will be used for the regeneration of the players. But the Western League double will be a tough job.
There were already two supplements in the Salzburg League on Tuesday: Grödig celebrated their fourth win in a row on the return of coach Thomas Eder with a derby 5:1 against Anif. Puch won 4-0 at Neumarkt, with Erdogan scoring three times. Kenan Sejdic was absent due to suspension, but was suspended anyway by coach Mersudin Jukic, who is not happy with the player's attitude.
Regionalliga West, Wednesday: Bischofshofen - Hohenems (18.30). - Salzburger Liga: Grödig - Anif 5:1 (2:0). Goals: Lazarevic (9., 67.) Surr (19.), Leitz (61.), Hiermann (70.); Hadzic (50.). - Neumarkt - Puch 0:4 (0:1). Goals: Erdogan (44., 47., 79.), Gürcan (65.). - Wednesday: Thalgau - Bürmoos (17.30), SAK - Siezenheim (19).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
