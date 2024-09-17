Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Puch and Grödig win

Westliga double becomes a tough job for St. Johann

Nachrichten
17.09.2024 22:29

Bischofshofen face a double pack of games within 48 hours in the Westliga. It starts on Wednesday with a home game against Hohenems. Two supplements already took place on Tuesday in the Salzburg League: Grödig won the derby at home against Anif 5:1, Puch won 4:0 in Neumarkt, with Eyüp Erdogan scoring three goals.

comment0 Kommentare

"Two games in 48 hours is a crime," world coach Jürgen Klopp once said. After a match on Friday, rivals Manchester City had to play again on Sunday. An extreme strain on the bodies of the stars, even if they earn millions of euros for their work. Things are very different in the Western League. Apart from the financial aspects, the players usually also have a bread-and-butter job. And yet this week, the aforementioned case has arisen. Bischofshofen is affected.

Following the weather-related cancellation on Friday, the home game against Hohenems will be rescheduled for Wednesday (18:30). The Pongau team will face Altach Juniors next Friday (19:30). After a journey of several hours. Nevertheless, BSK are fighting back. Both games will be played with full focus and double the personnel will be used for the regeneration of the players. But the Western League double will be a tough job.

There were already two supplements in the Salzburg League on Tuesday: Grödig celebrated their fourth win in a row on the return of coach Thomas Eder with a derby 5:1 against Anif. Puch won 4-0 at Neumarkt, with Erdogan scoring three times. Kenan Sejdic was absent due to suspension, but was suspended anyway by coach Mersudin Jukic, who is not happy with the player's attitude.

Regionalliga West, Wednesday: Bischofshofen - Hohenems (18.30). - Salzburger Liga:  Grödig - Anif 5:1 (2:0). Goals: Lazarevic (9., 67.) Surr (19.), Leitz (61.), Hiermann (70.); Hadzic (50.). - Neumarkt - Puch 0:4 (0:1). Goals: Erdogan (44., 47., 79.), Gürcan (65.). - Wednesday: Thalgau - Bürmoos (17.30), SAK - Siezenheim (19).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf